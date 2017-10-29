Алијансата објави победа во Гостивар

Објавено: 29/10/2017 21:13

Во Гостивар на вториот круг од Локалните избори Арбен Таравари води пред противкандидатот Бејта.

Според информациите, таравари води со 1.400 гласа разлика.

29/10/2017 21:13
Македонија
