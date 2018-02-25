ДА БИДЕМЕ ХУМАНИ: Младата Ања води тешка битка за своето срце, потребна е наша помош!

Семејството на оваа девојка испрати апел за помош бидејќи не се во можност да ги подмират сите трошоци.
No comments yet.
Name (Required)
Mail (will not be published) (Required)
Website
Current ye@r *
Leave this field empty
February 17th, 2018
February 16th, 2018
February 13th, 2018
February 8th, 2018
February 3rd, 2018
January 20th, 2018
February 21st, 2018
February 12th, 2018
February 18th, 2018
January 12th, 2018
Privacy policy
© 2014 MKD-news.com. All Rights Reserved / Сите права се задржани
Услови за користење