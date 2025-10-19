Во ЖИВО: Прес конференција на СДСМ

Објавено: 19/10/2025 21:19

Од прес центарот на СДСМ во живо на прес конференцијата, на која се очекува да се соопштат првите впечатоци и извештаи од изборниот ден.

MK News

19/10/2025 21:19
Македонија
