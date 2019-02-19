Почина модниот дизајнер Карл Лагерфелд

Објавено: 19/02/2019 17:50

Почина Карл Лагерфелд, објави францускиот магазин „Клосер“.

Модниот дизајнер беше креативен директор на „Шанел“. Почина во 86 година од животот.

