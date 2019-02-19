Почина модниот дизајнер Карл Лагерфелд

Почина Карл Лагерфелд, објави францускиот магазин „Клосер“.
Модниот дизајнер беше креативен директор на „Шанел“. Почина во 86 година од животот.
No comments yet.
Name (Required)
Mail (will not be published) (Required)
Website
Current ye@r *
Leave this field empty
January 11th, 2019
January 1st, 2019
January 3rd, 2019
January 5th, 2019
February 16th, 2019
February 15th, 2019
February 10th, 2019
January 29th, 2019
January 24th, 2019
Privacy policy
© 2014 MKD-news.com. All Rights Reserved / Сите права се задржани
Услови за користење