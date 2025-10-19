Пецаков прогласи победа во Охрид: „Историска победа! Ви благодарам Охриде!“

Објавено: 19/10/2025 20:50

Кандидатот на ВМРО-ДПМНЕ за градоначалник на Охрид, Кирил Пецаков, веќе прогласи победа во првиот круг.

Историска победа!!! објави Скопје1.мк

MK News

Автор инфо

Автор: MK News

Post Information

Posted on: 19/10/2025 20:50
Posted in: Македонија
Comments: 0 Comments

No comments yet.

Остави коментар

UA-33057274-1