Том Хенкс и Рита Вилсон се позитивни за тестовите за коронавирус …

Објавено: 12/03/2020 02:50

Медиумите во Америка добиле изјава директно од Хенкс:

„Здраво, луѓе. Јас и Рита сме долу во Австралија. Се чувствувавме малку уморни, како да имаме настинка и некои болки во телото. Рита имаше некоја треска што доаѓаа и поминува. бевме тестирани за Коронавирус и се покажа дека сме позитивни.

Па, сега. Што да направите следно? Службите за медицина имаат протоколи што мора да се следат. Ние ќе бидеме изолирани онолку долго колку што бара јавното здравје и безбедност.

Грижете се за себе! “ – Том Хенкс

