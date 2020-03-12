Том Хенкс и Рита Вилсон се позитивни за тестовите за коронавирус …

Медиумите во Америка добиле изјава директно од Хенкс:
View this post on Instagram
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
„Здраво, луѓе. Јас и Рита сме долу во Австралија. Се чувствувавме малку уморни, како да имаме настинка и некои болки во телото. Рита имаше некоја треска што доаѓаа и поминува. бевме тестирани за Коронавирус и се покажа дека сме позитивни.
Па, сега. Што да направите следно? Службите за медицина имаат протоколи што мора да се следат. Ние ќе бидеме изолирани онолку долго колку што бара јавното здравје и безбедност.
Грижете се за себе! “ – Том Хенкс